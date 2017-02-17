Miller

Miller

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Westport News

In Connecticut, the most serious instance of voter fraud may have been the case of former state Rep. Christina Ayala, who voted in nine different primaries and elections from false addresses between 2009 and 2013, and did not live in the district she was elected to represent. She pled guilty and agreed to not run for office for two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb 4 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan '17 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan '17 Le Jimbo 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan '17 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Nope 23
News Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity Jan '17 TomInElPaso 2
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC