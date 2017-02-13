Metro-North Clears Trees From Tracks In Connecticut, Restores Harlem Trains
A fallen tree is down on the Metro-North wires on Monday near 120 Hendrie Ave. in Old Greenwich. The problem closed one track and caused delays for much of the afternoon, but it has been cleared in time for afternoon rush hour.
