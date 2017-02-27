Man gets 6 years for robbing 6 banks across Connecticut

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: NEW HAVEN - A serial bank robber has been sentenced to six years in prison for robbing six Connecticut banks in 2015. The New Haven Register reports that 32-year-old Matthew Dragone, of Middletown, was sentenced Monday after saying he robbed banks to fuel his drug addiction.

