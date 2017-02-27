Man gets 6 years for robbing 6 banks ...

Man gets 6 years for robbing 6 banks across Connecticut

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: NEW HAVEN - A serial bank robber has been sentenced to six years in prison for robbing six Connecticut banks in 2015. The New Haven Register reports that 32-year-old Matthew Dragone, of Middletown, was sentenced Monday after saying he robbed banks to fuel his drug addiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... Feb 26 spud 5
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb 4 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan '17 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan '17 Le Jimbo 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan '17 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Nope 23
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,522 • Total comments across all topics: 279,219,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC