Man, child rescued after falling thro...

Man, child rescued after falling through icy pond

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A man and a 10-year-old boy are expected to be OK after fire officials say they fell into icy water at Mondo Pond in Connecticut. Milford Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi says the child fell through the ice just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Sat America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan 19 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan 15 Le Jimbo 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan 13 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Nope 23
News Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity Jan 7 TomInElPaso 2
News States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma... Jan '17 Evilgelicalling 18
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,126 • Total comments across all topics: 278,596,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC