Man, child rescued after falling through icy pond
A man and a 10-year-old boy are expected to be OK after fire officials say they fell into icy water at Mondo Pond in Connecticut. Milford Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi says the child fell through the ice just after 4 p.m. Sunday.
