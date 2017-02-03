Malloy to unveil new budget plan to fix another deficit
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy on Wednesday will unveil what's expected to be another tight state budget proposal, considering Connecticut still faces budget deficit problems despite successive years of cuts, tax increases, layoffs and other changes. The new fiscal year that begins July 1 is projected to be roughly $1.5 billion in the red, or possibly as much as $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion after taking into account unfunded portions of labor contracts.
