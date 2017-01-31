Malloy Budget To Include Mandate Relief For Towns And Cities
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will release a state budget next week that includes substantial state mandate relief for towns and cities across Connecticut. Malloy's announcement on Tuesday said the proposals will provide municipalities with greater flexibility and additional tools for making local government leaner and more cost efficient.
