Malloy Budget Aims for Cuts, Negotiations, Education Changes
Gov. Dannel Malloy's budget vision for the next two years is aimed at severely cutting back on overall spending, while transforming existing union deals, and the way the state funds city and town schools. "My budget reflects this partnership - a reenvisioning of education to meet 21st century challenges," Malloy said during a joint session of the Connecticut House and Senate.
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb 4
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan '17
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan '17
|Evilgelicalling
|17
