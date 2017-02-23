Low-cost Norwegian Air promises bargain flights to Europe
Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle is promising cheap trans-Atlantic flights when it starts service to Europe this summer from Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York's Hudson Valley. Norwegian announced Thursday that it's opening new flight crew bases at Rhode Island's T.F. Green Airport and Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
