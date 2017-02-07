Looney, Lemar: Fix a Dream Loophole

Looney, Lemar: Fix a Dream Loophole

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: New Haven Independent

New Haven legislators and advocates joined a crowd at an hours-long legislative hearing to support the idea of making more financial aid available to undocumented students - aid from a fund those students already pay into. The Higher Education Committee of the Connecticut General Assembly heard from advocates Tuesday on two bills, House Bill 7000: An Act Equalizing Access to Student Generated Financial Aid and Senate Bill 17 : An Act Assisting Students Without Legal Immigration Status with the Cost of College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb 4 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan 19 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan 15 Le Jimbo 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan 13 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Nope 23
News Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity Jan '17 TomInElPaso 2
News States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma... Jan '17 Evilgelicalling 17
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,706 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC