Looney, Lemar: Fix a Dream Loophole

New Haven legislators and advocates joined a crowd at an hours-long legislative hearing to support the idea of making more financial aid available to undocumented students - aid from a fund those students already pay into. The Higher Education Committee of the Connecticut General Assembly heard from advocates Tuesday on two bills, House Bill 7000: An Act Equalizing Access to Student Generated Financial Aid and Senate Bill 17 : An Act Assisting Students Without Legal Immigration Status with the Cost of College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.