Legislative committee to hold hearing Tuesday on bills stemming from Kentucky Derby controversy

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The General Assembly's Energy and Technology Committee will hold a public hearing at 1 p.m. Tuesday on several bills that would affect the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative and municipally owned utilities, including one bill that would repeal a statute that created the cooperative. Most of the bills stemmed from the controversial strategic retreats to the Kentucky Derby CMEEC has hosted for dozens of board members, staff, municipal officials and guests over the past four years.

