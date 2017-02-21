Lawmakers, ALCU call for solitary confinement reform

Lawmakers and advocates called on legislators to support solitary confinement reform during a press conference at the Connecticut State Capitol on Tuesday. Senator Gary Winfield, members of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, the Connecticut Commission on Equity and Opportunity, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut urged lawmakers to reform the use of solitary confinement in Connecticut prisons and to place themselves in the shoes of solitary confinement prisoners by visiting a replica solitary confinement cell while it is on display in the capitol building.

