Last in 5-Part Series: When Fiscal Reality Meets Political Spin

When state budget director Ben Barnes told reporters Connecticut had "entered into a period of permanent fiscal crisis," he did so just 13 days after his boss, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, had won the 2014 gubernatorial election with a polar opposite message. While Malloy dismissed a major deficit forecast and pledged not to raise taxes, his Republican opponent, Tom Foley was even more upbeat about delivering tax relief and closing the deficit.

