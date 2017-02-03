Last in 5-Part Series: When Fiscal Reality Meets Political Spin
When state budget director Ben Barnes told reporters Connecticut had "entered into a period of permanent fiscal crisis," he did so just 13 days after his boss, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, had won the 2014 gubernatorial election with a polar opposite message. While Malloy dismissed a major deficit forecast and pledged not to raise taxes, his Republican opponent, Tom Foley was even more upbeat about delivering tax relief and closing the deficit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan '17
|Evilgelicalling
|18
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC