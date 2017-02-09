Jaw-Dropping Comedy 'I'll Eat You Las...

Jaw-Dropping Comedy 'I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers' at MTC MainStage

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company, continues its 30th Anniversary Season with John Logan 's comedy I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers. The play will run February 24 - March 5. Staged in a state-of-the-art 110-seat theatre, MTC's production of I'll Eat You Last presents Broadway talent in Connecticut's most intimate theatregoing experience.

Chicago, IL

