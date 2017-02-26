Immigrants Becoming Political Presenc...

Immigrants Becoming Political Presence at State Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

Dozens of immigrants and their supporters packed a legislative hearing Wednesday, outraged over a bill that would end Connecticut's practice of providing "drive-only" licenses to people who can't prove they're living in the U.S. legally. Similar bills have been proposed and defeated in previous years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille... 6 hr spud 5
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb 4 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan '17 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan '17 Le Jimbo 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan '17 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Nope 23
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,164,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC