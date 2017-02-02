How to Pick a Better Ed. Secretary Th...

How to Pick a Better Ed. Secretary Than Betsy DeVos

Eight years ago, in this very newspaper, I warned against the appointment of Arne Duncan as President Barack Obama's first education secretary . He sailed through a Democratic-controlled Senate confirmation despite a track record in Chicago's public schools of advancing a corporate-driven agenda to marketize public schools, alongside test-and-punish policies that fractured the most struggling of communities-a harbinger of things to come.

