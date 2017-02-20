Hospitals Worry Medicaid, Obamacare Changes Could Bring Pain

Borgstrom: "I worry that we're going to go back to growing the number of people who just come in and don't have any insurance. "With all of the uncertainty that is coming out of Washington now, we're obviously very concerned," said Dr. Rocco Orlando , senior vice president and chief medical officer at Hartford HealthCare , the parent company of Hartford, Backus and Windham hospitals, The Hospital of Central Connecticut , and MidState Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business New Haven.