History lovers gather to relive Put's Ride

Reenactor Mike Zap, right, assists as Jonathan Packard, 8, tries to hold up a heavy reenactment gun while his father, Jonathan, and sister, Samantha, 6, watch behind during the annual reenactment of General Israel Putnam's Ride at Putnam Cottage in Greenwich, Conn. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.