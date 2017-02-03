Himes Urges Caution in Rolling Back Financial Rules
U.S. Rep. Jim Himes said today he hopes President Trump's efforts to roll back Obama-Era financial rules won't just help his friends but put the nation's interests first. U.S. Rep. Jim Himes addresses the Westport Rotary Club in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Sat
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan '17
|Evilgelicalling
|18
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC