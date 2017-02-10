Hear 'A Conversation About Opera' with Three Area Opera...

Hear 'A Conversation About Opera' wit...

Salt Marsh Opera Executive Director Simon Holt is a participant in the discussion 'A Conversation About Opera,' Feb. 16, at the Community Music School. "A Conversation About Opera" with Alan Mann, artistic director of the Opera Theater of Connecticut, Simon Holt, artistic director of the Salt Marsh Opera, and Adrian Sylveen, artistic director of the Connecticut Lyric-Opera / Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., at the Community Music School in Centerbrook, The Greater Middletown Concert Association is hosting the panel discussion and Barbara Waterman Arafeh, the Association's president, will be moderator for the panel's discussion.

