Graham: Trump must punish Russia for election interference

In this Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 file photo, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, talks with David Friedman, center, nominated to be U.S. Ambassador to Israel, accompanied by former Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman on Capitol Hill in Washington, during Friedman's confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Lieberman introduced Friedman to the committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.