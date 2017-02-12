Governor Malloy issues an update on Sundaya s winter storm
While the governor has not activated the Emergency Operations Center, he did say the DESPP's Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security are monitoring the storm and the Governor's office, state agencies, and municipalities are in continuous communication. "We continue to monitor this latest round of winter weather, emergency management officials are in routine contact with the National Weather Service to get the latest forecast and potential impacts to Connecticut," Governor Malloy said.
