Governor Malloy issues an update on S...

Governor Malloy issues an update on Sundaya s winter storm

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

While the governor has not activated the Emergency Operations Center, he did say the DESPP's Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security are monitoring the storm and the Governor's office, state agencies, and municipalities are in continuous communication. "We continue to monitor this latest round of winter weather, emergency management officials are in routine contact with the National Weather Service to get the latest forecast and potential impacts to Connecticut," Governor Malloy said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb 4 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan 19 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan 15 Le Jimbo 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan 13 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Nope 23
News Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity Jan '17 TomInElPaso 2
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,942 • Total comments across all topics: 278,821,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC