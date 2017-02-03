Gov. Malloy calls on New York Islanders to move to Hartford
The letter, from Malloy and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin , explained they have heard the Islanders are looking for a new home after the 2017-2018 NHL season. Malloy says Connecticut would love to have the team move to Hartford, and use the XL Center , which they would update for the team's needs.
