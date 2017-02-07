GOP Closes Gap in House From Top Down, Republicans Make Gains
With a gain of three seats in the state Senate, the GOP transformed a 21-15 Democratic majority into an evenly divided chamber where ties can be broken by the presiding officer, Democratic Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business New Haven.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb 4
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan '17
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan '17
|Evilgelicalling
|17
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC