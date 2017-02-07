GOP Closes Gap in House From Top Down...

GOP Closes Gap in House From Top Down, Republicans Make Gains

20 hrs ago

With a gain of three seats in the state Senate, the GOP transformed a 21-15 Democratic majority into an evenly divided chamber where ties can be broken by the presiding officer, Democratic Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman.

