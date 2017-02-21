Gilmore Girls Fan Fest returns to Connecticut, but not in
"Gilmore Girls" tv show cast member jackson Douglas, who plays "Jackson", takes a photo with young volunteers, Gabriella Amato, 14, of Washington, left, Erin Bailui, 13, of Roxbury and Carlye Gruss, 14, of Roxbury as he arrives at Bryan Memorial Town Hall for a cast pannel discussion during the Gilmore Girls Fan Fest in Washington Depot, Conn, on Saturday, October 22, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb 4
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan '17
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan '17
|TomInElPaso
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC