George Jepsen
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen has joined 15 other attorneys general asking a federal judge to leave in place a temporary restraining order that has halted President Trump's travel ban from keeping people from seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the United States. In a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit Monday, the group of attorneys general argued that a stay of the court order would cause "concrete, immediate and irreparable harms to the states, notably their colleges and universities, medical institutions and tax revenues; and would harm the ability of states to ensure the health, welfare and civil rights of residents."
