From the archive: March 15, 1987
Greenwich First Selectman John Margenot and Connecticut Gov. William O'Neill wave to crowds on Mason Street during the Greenwich Hibernians' annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 15, 1987. Greenwich First Selectman John Margenot and Connecticut Gov. William O'Neill wave to crowds on Mason Street during the Greenwich Hibernians' annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 15, 1987.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb 4
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan '17
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan '17
|TomInElPaso
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC