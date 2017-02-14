Fisherman in Milford lands cover of angler's guide
The cover of the 2017 Connecticut Angler's Guide shows Derek Angel of Avon, holding a bluefish caught fly-fishing the dropping tide at the Charles Island tombolo, Silver Sands State Park in Milford. It was the winning photos in hundreds of entries in the fourth annual contest by the state Department of Energy and Environmenatl Protection.
