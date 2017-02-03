Firefighters Tackle Burning Truck On ...

Firefighters Tackle Burning Truck On I-95 in Greenwich

15 hrs ago

Greenwich firefighters responded to a burning truck on southbound I-95 on Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the department. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the truck fire caused some delays on southbound I-95 as well as some rubber-necking delays on the northbound side.

