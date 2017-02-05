FILE - The Connecticut Senate Chamber
Immigrant students without legal status in the United States say they plan to turn out in large numbers for a legislative hearing on whether to make them eligible for institutional financial assistance at state-run colleges and universities. The Connecticut General Assembly's Higher Education Committee is scheduled to hear testimony Tuesday on a bill that would make the immigrant students eligible for different forms of financial aid funded by tuition payments from all students.
