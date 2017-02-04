FILE - Manchester Community College
Connecticut lawmakers are considering legislation that would ensure the state's community college students can take their credits with them when they transfer to one of the state's four-year public universities. The bill comes after the release of a study last year that showed the University of Connecticut was rejecting more than 20 percent of the transfer credits from students coming into the school from the community college system.
