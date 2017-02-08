Experts Advise Drivers Slow Down, Leave Extra Space During Connecticut Snow Storm
Deep into a winter that's been unusually light on snow, Connecticut motorists need to use plenty of extra care if Thursday's storm is as bad as predicted, insurance and highway experts advise. "The forecast is for a very significant snow event that will coincide with the morning rush hour," transportation department spokesman Kevin Nursick said.
