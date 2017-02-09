Employer Privacy Policies: A How-To Guide
In 2005 Michigan became the first state to pass a statute requiring employers to create an internal privacy policy that governs their ability to disclose some forms of highly sensitive information about their employees. Michigan's Social Security Number Privacy Act expressly requires employers to create policies concerning the confidentiality of employees' social security numbers and to disseminate those policies to employees.
