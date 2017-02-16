Election Regulators Look to Clean Up ...

Election Regulators Look to Clean Up Connecticut's Clean Election Laws

The federal investigation ended with no charges being brought, but Connecticut's election regulators are trying to quickly close a loophole that allows banned state contractors to give money to publicly financed candidates. The State Elections Enforcement Commission is seeking to erase the gray area that exists between state and federal election law with a legislative proposal that restricts the amount of money a state party can receive from its federal account.

