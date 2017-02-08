Did Connecticut's Governor Just Admit His State Is Bankrupt?
Bits and pieces of his bi-annual budget address to the joint session of the legislature had been leaked for days, but on Wednesday Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy formally proposed billing the state's 169 towns and cities for a third of the annual $1.2 billion cost of funding the Teachers' Retirement System. Connecticut has the third worst-funded public pension liability of any state in the U.S., and efforts to keep it solvent have contributed to a projected $1.7 billion deficit over the next two years.
