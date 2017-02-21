Corrosive ice melt would be phased-out

Sen. Craig Miner, R-Litchfield, co-chairman of the Environment Committee, promoted legislation that would create surcharges for pet adotpions at shelters, and use to money to help rehabilitate abused large animals that are seized by the state. less Sen. Craig Miner, R-Litchfield, co-chairman of the Environment Committee, promoted legislation that would create surcharges for pet adotpions at shelters, and use to money to help rehabilitate abused large ... more Legislation that cleared the Environment Committee in the state Capitol on Wednesday would force the DOT to phase-out the use of corrosive magnesium chloride in time for the winter of 2022.

