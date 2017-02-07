Connecticut Works On A New Energy Strategy As Old One Misses The Mark

A construction crew prepares to bend a section of 36-inch diameter pipe to follow the contours of the terrain in Cromwell as part of the expansion of the Algonquin natural gas pipeline. A construction crew prepares to bend a section of 36-inch diameter pipe to follow the contours of the terrain in Cromwell as part of the expansion of the Algonquin natural gas pipeline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business New Haven.