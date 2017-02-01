Connecticut Trial Court Addresses Administrative Agency's...
In a December 5, 2016 decision, a Connecticut trial court addressed the limitations on the Connecticut Commissioner of Consumer Protection in enforcing a so-called "investigative demand" served under the authority of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act . The somewhat novel twist in the case was the identity of the subject of the Commissioner's investigation: a Connecticut law firm.
