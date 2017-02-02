Connecticut school working with Nasa
Some students at Platt Technical High School in Milford are receiving quite a reward for working with NASA on a project. Platt is one of a number of schools assisting the space agency's HUNCH program which has been working to design, build and inspect components for the space station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec '16
|Ahab the Arab
|6
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC