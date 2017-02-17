Connecticut revisits 1976 repeal of motorcycle helmet law
The uptick in distracted driving is prompting Connecticut legislators to revisit whether the state should reinstate a law repealed in 1976 that once required all motorcyclists wear protective helmets. Rep. Antonio "Tony" Guerrera, the Democratic co-chairman of the General Assembly 's Transportation Committee and author of the "helmet law" legislation being considered this session, said he's become more and more concerned for the safety of motorcyclists.
