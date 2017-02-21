Connecticut legislation could disrupt recycling markets, says ISRI
The Washington, D.C.-based Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries has provided written testimony to the Connecticut General Assembly Joint Environment Committee opposing a new product stewardship bill, HB 7067, that the association says "could prove harmful to the recycling industry." The legislation would give the commissioner of the state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection "unbridled authority to set up extended producer responsibility programs" for "any object or substance identified in regulations adopted pursuant to this section," says ISRI.
