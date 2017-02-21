Connecticut Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Foreclosure Scheme
A Connecticut attorney has admitted he scammed multiple homeowners who were in, or facing, foreclosure by making false promises to buy their homes and pay off their mortgages, according to the U.S. attorney's office. After gaining control of the homes, Bradford Barneys would rent them out to tenants who believed he owned the properties, the office said in a news release.
