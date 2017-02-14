Connecticut lawmakers push for plan t...

Connecticut lawmakers push for plan to boost Metro-North ridership

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

After a new report that says ridership on Connecticut's three Metro-North lines have dropped, three members of Connecticut's congressional delegation have written a letter asking the railroad to put together a plan to get more commuters on the train. U.S. Senator Chris Murphy , U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal , and U.S. Representative Elizabeth Esty say they cited examples of when service improvements along the lines have lead to increased ridership and when lapses in service have lead to fewer people on the trains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb 4 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan 19 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan 15 Le Jimbo 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan '17 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Nope 23
News Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity Jan '17 TomInElPaso 2
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Toyota
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,282 • Total comments across all topics: 278,878,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC