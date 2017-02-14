Connecticut lawmakers push for plan to boost Metro-North ridership
After a new report that says ridership on Connecticut's three Metro-North lines have dropped, three members of Connecticut's congressional delegation have written a letter asking the railroad to put together a plan to get more commuters on the train. U.S. Senator Chris Murphy , U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal , and U.S. Representative Elizabeth Esty say they cited examples of when service improvements along the lines have lead to increased ridership and when lapses in service have lead to fewer people on the trains.
