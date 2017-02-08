Connecticut Hospitals Will Fight Malloy's Tax Proposal
The Connecticut Hospital Association panned Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's budget proposal to allow municipalities to tax acute care hospitals in exchange for what they are promising will be more money. "Taxing local hospitals is a direct attack on the fabric of our communities," Jennifer Jackson, president of the Connecticut Hospital Association, said Wednesday.
