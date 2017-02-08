Connecticut Gov. Proposes School Funding Shift
Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy is seeking to redistribute funds for education from affluent towns like Greenwich and Groton to poor cities like Bridgeport and Hartford, as part of his $18 billion budget proposal revealed Wednesday.
