Connecticut Fund for the Environment Send Strong Letter to FRA...

We have been invited to publish the text of a letter sent Feb. 23 from the Connecticut Fund for the Environment to the Federal Rail Authority , which, while supporting the principle of high speed rail, clearly states the CFE's opposition to the FRA's Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement under the following two headings: The Tier 1 EIS Fails to Provide the Public with Adequate Information Concerning the Probable Environmental Impacts and Consequences of the Preferred Alternative The Connecticut Fund for the Environment is the premier Connecticut-based legal defense for environmental actions. It also has the embedded bi-state organization, Save the Sound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LocalOnlineNews.tv.