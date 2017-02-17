Connecticut Audubon decries rail bypass impact on Connecticut River
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The Connecticut Audubon Society has joined the chorus of opposition to the Federal Railroad Administration's plan for an Old Saybrook to Kenyon, R.I., rail bypass, sending the agency a letter Friday saying the proposed route is “fatally flawed and must be abandoned” because of the harm it would do to the lower Connecticut River estuary. “It's really important for environmental organizations to speak out on the impact of this,” Claudia Weicker of Old Lyme, who headed the organization's analysis of the railroad administration's Final Environmental Impact Statement on the project, said Monday.
