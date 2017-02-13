Conn. school district failed to respo...

Conn. school district failed to respond to child abuse complaints, report says

16 hrs ago Read more: District Administration

A state report has found Hartford public schools failed to adequately respond to child abuse and neglect allegations over nearly a decade. Connecticut Child Advocate Sarah Eagan said Friday that her office's nine-month review revealed district officials didn't follow protocols for reporting potential abuse and neglect, as mandated by state and federal law and the school district's own reporting policies.

