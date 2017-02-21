Conn. cops work to bring back suspect who fled with daughter
Connecticut police worked Saturday to secure the return of a man they say fled the state with his 6-year-old daughter after killing the girl's mother. Oscar Hernandez was taken into custody Friday in Pennsylvania after a high-speed chase and crash on Interstate 99. His daughter, Aylin Sofia Hernandez, suffered minor injuries in the crash, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House: Malloy turning a blind eye to ille...
|Sun
|spud
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i...
|Feb 4
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan '17
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan '17
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Nope
|23
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC