Conn. cops work to bring back suspect who fled with daughter

Yesterday

Connecticut police worked Saturday to secure the return of a man they say fled the state with his 6-year-old daughter after killing the girl's mother. Oscar Hernandez was taken into custody Friday in Pennsylvania after a high-speed chase and crash on Interstate 99. His daughter, Aylin Sofia Hernandez, suffered minor injuries in the crash, authorities said.

