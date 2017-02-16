Congress Is Repealing Rules To Keep G...

Congress Is Repealing Rules To Keep Guns From The Mentally Ill

There are 1 comment on the Switched story from Wednesday, titled Congress Is Repealing Rules To Keep Guns From The Mentally Ill. In it, Switched reports that:

Congress is about to take the final step to repeal a Social Security Administration rule that was written to prevent mentally incompetent people from buying guns. By law, people who have been " adjudicated as a mental defective" by a court or other authority, such as the Social Security Administration, are barred from buying guns and are supposed to be added to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS, as it's known.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Say What

Anderson, IN

#1 23 hrs ago
There are already provisions prohibit mental defectives from having a firearm. The problem gun control advocates have with it is that it requires adjudication. Barry wanted a clerk somewhere in the bowels of the social security administration to be able to assign rather than adjudicate.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Bridgeport prairie dog says Punxsutawney Phil i... Feb 4 America Gentleman... 2
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan 19 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan '17 Le Jimbo 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan '17 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan '17 Nope 23
News Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity Jan '17 TomInElPaso 2
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,428 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC