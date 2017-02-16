Congress Is Repealing Rules To Keep Guns From The Mentally Ill
There are 1 comment on the Switched story from Wednesday, titled Congress Is Repealing Rules To Keep Guns From The Mentally Ill.
Congress is about to take the final step to repeal a Social Security Administration rule that was written to prevent mentally incompetent people from buying guns. By law, people who have been " adjudicated as a mental defective" by a court or other authority, such as the Social Security Administration, are barred from buying guns and are supposed to be added to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS, as it's known.
#1 23 hrs ago
There are already provisions prohibit mental defectives from having a firearm. The problem gun control advocates have with it is that it requires adjudication. Barry wanted a clerk somewhere in the bowels of the social security administration to be able to assign rather than adjudicate.
