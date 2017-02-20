Community News For The Wethersfield E...

Community News For The Wethersfield Edition

Wethersfield High School art students received honors for their artwork at the Connecticut Regional Scholastic Art Awards, sponsored by the Connecticut Art Education Association and hosted by The Hartford Art School. Erin Robles was awarded a gold key in the mixed media piece titled "Don't Look."

